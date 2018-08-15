Road districts come back around the curve

A proposal to create a road district to maintain those streets in Douglas County not otherwise maintained by other jurisdictions has resurfaced.

County Commissioner Larry Walsh asked county staff to determine what would be required to create and fund a district that focused on local roads.

Residents of Topaz Lake, Johnson Lane, Fish Springs and Foothill have found it difficult to obtain maintenance on their roads.

While the county collects taxes specifically for road work, that applies to regional roads.

Some residents argue those who live outside the special districts should be paying for their own local roads. Those outside of the districts point out that the county owns the road and should be spending tax dollars to repair and maintain them.

According to a memo to County Manager Larry Werner, commissioners could form a district board for road maintenance based on a petition of property owners in the district who are willing to tax themselves.

One such petition was submitted from Johnson Lane residents in 2014 when it appeared likely the county might create such a district.

Residents really didn't want a district, but also didn't want to be lumped in with other areas of the county.

Most of the districts that maintain local roads in the county were formed by the community's developer, who would petition the county for a district before there were any residents.

Douglas County is home to more special districts per capita than any other county in the state.

They run the gamut from the equivalent to municipalities to single-task districts like mosquito abatement or the East Fork Swimming Pool District.