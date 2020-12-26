Road controls in effect over the passes

A montage of traffic cameras at Lake Tahoe from this morning.

Nevada Department of Transportation

Road controls are in effect in the mountains this Boxing Day morning, including Kingsbury Grade and Spooner Summit.

The traffic camera at https://nvroads.com shows blowing snow is accumulating on the road over Daggett Summit where chains are required for all vehicles except four-wheel drive with snow tires.

Donner Pass, Echo Summit, and Carson Pass all have similar requirements.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe area through 10 a.m.

“The first in a series of storms was moving through the area this morning with most of the snowfall confined to the Sierra and northeast California,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Wendell Hohmann said on Saturday. “If you have travel plans across these area this morning, expect hazardous driving conditions as snow has been falling over area passes through the night with snow starting to stick down at Lake level.”

Expect wet breezy conditions below 6,000 feet this morning.

A tenth of an inch of rain fell north of Genoa since Christmas morning. Rain is possible before 8 a.m. before the breeze comes up and clears out the clouds.

“A break tonight and Sunday should allow for a decent travel window,” Hohmann said. “The next storm is forecast to drop south through California Sunday night into Monday with another chance of snow for the Sierra and even into Western Nevada by Monday as the air mass on this side of the storm will remain cold with snow levels down to valley floors.”