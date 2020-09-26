River workshop goes virtual on Oct. 14

The East Fork of the Carson River is just a trickle west of Highway 88. Most of the water that would be in the river is in sloughs for irrigation purposes, but it has still be a dry year.

Kurt Hildebrand

With the last measurable rain falling on Aug. 17, it’s pretty clear that the 2019-20 water year will end on Wednesday with a substantial deficit.

As of Thursday, Minden has see 3.27 inches of moisture since Jan. 1, 2.5 inches less than the average. Records for Minden date back to its founding in 1906, which also happens to be the driest year on record.

According to the National Weather Service, the Carson River Basin is at 65 percent of average precipitation since the water year began on Oct. 1, 2019.

The Carson Water Subconservancy District will host a Carson River Virtual Workshop to address Nevada water supply challenges in the Carson River Watershed.

This Oct. 14 event is free and open to the public. For a schedule visit http://www.cwsd.org

To request a participant link, email catrina@cwsd.org.

Featured Speakers & Panelists include:

• Micheline Fairbank, Deputy State Engineer, Nevada Division of Water Resources

• Adam Sullivan , Deputy State Engineer, Nevada Division of Water Resources

• Bruce Scott, Resource Concepts, Inc.

• Bunny Bishop, Division Chief, Nevada Division of Water Resources, Water Planning & Drought Resiliency Section

• Chad Blanchard, Federal Water Master

• Chris Manhannah, Mahannah & Associates, LLC

• Doug Busselman, Nevada Farm Bureau Federation

• Dr. Laurel Saito, The Nature Conservancy

• Christine Albano, Desert Research Institute

• Eric Morway, United States Geological Survey

• Jeff Fontaine, Central Nevada Regional Water Authority

• Jon Benedict, Nevada Division of Water Resources

• Kip Allander, United States Geological Survey

• Steven Jepsen, United States Geological Survey

• Kyle Davis, United States Geological Survey

• Kyle Roerink, Great Basin Water Network

• Nick Charles, Lumos & Associates

• Nicole Goehring, Water Resources Specialist, Nevada Division of Water Resources