Rite of Passage wins trafficking grant

A long-time Minden organization that helps troubled youth is the recipient of a $499,950 federal grant.

Rite of Passage will receive a grant from the Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking Program to support housing assistance for victims of all forms of human trafficking.

The grant supports programs that provide 6-24 months of transitional housing with support services to victims of human trafficking who are in need of housing as a result of human trafficking. Funding will be provided over a three-year project period. The Embracing Project will make available transitional housing –specifically, this up to four temporary transitional housing units–to help victims transition into permanent housing to an estimated 12-16 victims of human trafficking (including their minor children) between the ages of 12 -21 from any race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and national origin who are identified in Southern Nevada – Clark County. TEP provides supportive services in a culturally and linguistically appropriate manner: intake and need assessments, crisis triage, 24-hour supervised Drop-in center services, gateway services (i.e., clothing, food, water, hygiene products), safety planning and training, client-centered case management, specialized court advocacy, legal rights and responsibilities workshops, accompaniment for clients who have to testify against their exploiters, attendance at child forensic examinations, trauma-informed mental/behavioral health counseling, group and 1:1 mentoring, peer-to-peer services, positive youth development activities, life skills classes, onsite education and tutoring, community resource trainings, community service and volunteer opportunities.