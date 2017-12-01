Retired Marine announces run for sheriff

Retired Marine and Douglas County resident Dean Paris has announced his candidacy for sheriff next year.

"I am pleased and honored to announce my candidacy for sheriff of Douglas County," Paris said. "Throughout my career in the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps law enforcement, I have gained the experience in patrol operations, training and certification of personnel, and managing a law enforcement department."

Paris served 20 years in the Marines, officially retiring on Thursday. He is a Purple Heart recipient and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. Paris spent 10 years serving in Marine law enforcement, where he performed the duties of a patrol officer, watch commander, chief training instructor and a police executive.

"I believe that the foundation of any successful sheriff's department should include training to standards, setting the example, open communication and morally and ethically doing what is right," Paris said. "If we want to ensure Douglas County stays safe for the families who reside here and tourists who visit, we must become a community-oriented agency that will have a positive impact on the community and the sheriff's department."

Paris married his wife and longtime Douglas County resident, Jackie, earlier this year and said they have decided to start a family in Douglas County. Paris said he wants to do everything he can to ensure his family is safe and secure.