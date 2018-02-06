Retail, gaming establishments near parity in taxable sales

Black Friday helped Douglas retailers come very near to competing with gaming establishments in generating taxable sales during November.

Long the No. 1 source of taxable sales, thanks in part to the Stateline casinos, food services and drinking places generated $10.9 million in sales in November.

Snow and the early opening of ski resorts helped drive the 9.8-percent increase over November 2016.

General merchandise stores, which include both Douglas Walmarts and the Target, brought in $9.6 million for the month of November.

That's a 6.5 percent increase over the prior year.

Overall, Douglas County merchants saw $59.32 million in sales, a 10.6-percent jump over the same month in 2016.

Manufacturing took a slight hit during the month with merchant wholesalers of durable goods logging a 3.5 percent decrease to $3.72 million. If there was more of it, primary metal manufacturing might have saved the day with a 98,849-percent increase to $516,515. The same is true of fabricated metal manufacturing, up 1,108 percent to $1.36 million.

Even given the weather, building materials, garden equipment and supplies posted an 8.9 percent increase to $3.22 million for the month.

It overtook motor vehicle and parts dealers, which while down 8.5 percent, still brought in $3 million in sales despite there only being one car dealership in all of Douglas County.

The county collected $912,506 in sales taxes during the month.

Because Douglas is a guaranteed county, it received $1.2 million from the state. The county is one of eight Nevada counties that receive a certain amount regardless of what they generate. However, two counties actually generate more than they receive from the state, including Lander and White Pine.