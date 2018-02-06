Retail, gaming establishments near parity in taxable sales
February 6, 2018
Black Friday helped Douglas retailers come very near to competing with gaming establishments in generating taxable sales during November.
Long the No. 1 source of taxable sales, thanks in part to the Stateline casinos, food services and drinking places generated $10.9 million in sales in November.
Snow and the early opening of ski resorts helped drive the 9.8-percent increase over November 2016.
General merchandise stores, which include both Douglas Walmarts and the Target, brought in $9.6 million for the month of November.
That's a 6.5 percent increase over the prior year.
Overall, Douglas County merchants saw $59.32 million in sales, a 10.6-percent jump over the same month in 2016.
Manufacturing took a slight hit during the month with merchant wholesalers of durable goods logging a 3.5 percent decrease to $3.72 million. If there was more of it, primary metal manufacturing might have saved the day with a 98,849-percent increase to $516,515. The same is true of fabricated metal manufacturing, up 1,108 percent to $1.36 million.
Even given the weather, building materials, garden equipment and supplies posted an 8.9 percent increase to $3.22 million for the month.
It overtook motor vehicle and parts dealers, which while down 8.5 percent, still brought in $3 million in sales despite there only being one car dealership in all of Douglas County.
The county collected $912,506 in sales taxes during the month.
Because Douglas is a guaranteed county, it received $1.2 million from the state. The county is one of eight Nevada counties that receive a certain amount regardless of what they generate. However, two counties actually generate more than they receive from the state, including Lander and White Pine.