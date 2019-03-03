Resignation leaves vacancy on town board

Minden Town Board members will be working out the procedure to replace Glen Radtke, who resigned his seat.

Radtke has served on the board since he was appointed in spring 2016.

A 1985 graduate of Douglas High School, Radtke is the county's Facility & Fleet Manager.

He was elected to the seat in 2016.

Minden Town Manager JD Frisby said discussion on how to fill the position is scheduled to be on the town's Wednesday agenda.

Typically, the town will advertise the seat and then deliberate on the applicants before recommending appointment of one.

Recommended Stories For You

Applicants are required to live within the boundaries of the town.

The final decision is up to Douglas County commissioners.

The seat will be up for election in 2020.

The town boards of Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa are elected. Each town has its own tax rates and performs road and park maintenance within its boundaries. For more information, visit the town site at nv-minden.civicplus.com