Residents oppose Jobs Peak transmitter proposal

Carson Valley residents are protesting a U.S. Forest Service proposal to install a transmitter at the top of Jobs Peak.

On Thursday, County Commissioner Steve Thaler said he'd written the Forest Service about the proposal.

"I have a concern that it will take away from one of the most iconic things we wake up to in Carson Valley," he said.

The deadline for comments is 5 p.m. Monday, according to a letter circulated by the Forest Service to stakeholders.

Thaler said he's climbed Jobs Peak eight times, and plans to climb it another eight now that he's got a new hip.

"I don't want to walk into an antenna," he said. "I believe there are other locations where it can go. I'm trying to rally the Carson Valley."

Thaler acknowledged that people probably won't be able to see the facility from Carson Valley.

Jobs Peak dominates the Carson Range as seen from most of Carson Valley.

In a letter to the U.S. Forest Service, Gardnerville resident Dave McNeil said he believed the transmitter would mar the scenery.

"I am adamantly opposed to the project because it will despoil treasured views of Jobs Peak and initiate the hideous intrusion of mankind's presence in an area that can easily be characterized as an untarnished, exceptional wilderness setting," he said in a letter to the Forest Service.

"Jobs Peak is easily the Carson Valley's most scenic natural landmark," he said. "The views of its impressive size, height and glacial sculpting are frequently photographed and painted, and enjoyed by residents and tourists alike; looking up at it from the valley floor and hiking trails located above Genoa, as well as looking down at it from surrounding peaks. The tower and equipment would be a particular eyesore to the multitude of Jobs Peak climbers, Tahoe Rim Trail hikers, and other alpine recreationists who highly value the peak's pristine wilderness landscape."

The Forest Service is conducting an environmental analysis to erect a radio repeater on the landmark peak to improve radio communications.

According to a Dec. 7 letter to stakeholders, the repeater, shelter, solar panels and a 20-foot antenna would be helicoptered to the top of the mountain.

The shelter will be 5-feet square, according to the Forest Service.

Officials are calling the transmitter use minor, saying there is no circumstances warranting more analysis or documentation in an environmental analysis or an environmental impact statement.

Comments may be sent to elnoesser@fs.fed.us or by telephone by calling 760-873-2449.