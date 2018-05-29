Residents help woman raise money for wheelchair

An online campaign for long time Gardnerville resident Megan Laubert, 31, has been created to raise funds for the necessary maintenance of her electronic wheelchair. Funds raised will be going toward new tires, battery, and joystick replacement.

Megan, single mother to Zoe, 9, has been wheelchair bound for 10 years, and doctors are still searching for her diagnosis. She has her Associates Degree in psychology from Western Nevada College, and is currently working on starting her own business. She has been in need of these repairs for over a year and a half.

Douglas County, being classified as a Rural community, has less available programs, so we are asking for community help.

Please donate to the online link: http://directlyto.org/projects/in-need-of-wheelchair-pit-crew/

Donations are all tax deductible, and the directlyto.org platform is a 501(c), and funding will only be used for the purposes listed above. (EIN/TAX ID Number: 47-4027559).:

If you have any questions about ways you can help, please email the campaign creator, April Epps at: lady_dreamer305@yours.com