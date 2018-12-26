Reservations available for Elks’ crab feed

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks host its annual all-you-can-eat crab feed on Jan. 19 at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for no-host cocktails and social hour with dinner following at 6 p.m. Diners will feast on fresh Dungeness crab, shrimp, clam chowder, salad, and garlic bread. Cost is $45 per person.

Reservations and advance payment must be made by Monday, Jan. 14; no tickets will be sold at the door. Those with prepaid reservations can pick up their tickets at will call the day of the event.

To secure a reservation or for information regarding the crab feed, call Jim at 310-874-4655 or Rich at 626-222-6356.

Winter LEGO building challenge

Now through Jan. 3, the Minden and Zephyr Cove branches of the Douglas County Public Library (DCPL) invite children, teens and adults to showcase their LEGO building skills in this year's winter challenge. The theme is "Many Galaxies."

Each participant is allowed to enter a single, original LEGO brick structure into one of six categories based upon the builder's age. Families can opt to enter a Family Build together. First- and second-place winners will be chosen from each category.

Structures cannot exceed 16 inches wide by 16 inches deep by 12 inches high, and special characters (Super heroes, Star Wars, etc.) are not allowed. Participants under the age of four must use DUPLO bricks.

Additional rules and entry forms are available at both library branches and also on the library's website at library.douglascountynv.gov.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way in South Lake Tahoe. Call 775-782-9841 for information.

The Winter LEGO Building Challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the DCPL.

