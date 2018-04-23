Reservation deadline today for Bricker honors

Described as a pillar of Douglas County nonprofit organizations, retired Partnership of Community Resources Executive Director Cheryl Bricker will receive Carson City Soroptimist's 2018 Ruby Award on Wednesday.

Formerly known as the Soroptimist Making a Difference for Women Award, it is designed to honor women whose work helps promote the issues that are important to Soroptimists, while offering inspirational stories about how to make a difference in the lives of women.

Bricker served as director of the Partnership, a coalition that provides infrastructure and funding for local nonprofit organizations.

Bricker also served as president of the Douglas County Library Board, was a charter board member for Austin's House and part of the Douglas County Community Center Design Team, among many other achievements.

As part of the Ruby Award, grant funds are presented to a nonprofit organization of the honoree's choice.

Bricker chose Tahoe Youth & Family Services.

"During my job with Partnership, I was very impressed with their mentoring program for 17-year-olds," Bricker said. "I feel their efforts and programs best reflect the goals of Soroptimist, with a big focus on helping girls and single mothers."

The organization provides counseling, mentoring, and support programs in El Dorado, Douglas, and Alpine Counties.

In addition to Tahoe Youth and Family Services, Soroptimists will also be awarding funding grants to the Douglas County Sheriff's Explorer Program, Eagle Valley Children's Home, Friends in Service Helping, Kids and Horses, Nevada Health Centers, Capital City CIRCLES Initiative, Volunteer Attorneys for Rural Nevadans, and Advocates to End Domestic Violence – organizations that work to improve the lives of women and girls in our area.

The program is open to the public, with prior reservations required. The meeting is noon today in Glen Eagles Banquet Room.

An optional plated lunch is available for $16. Reservation deadline is today.

Email sicarsoncity@gmail.com or call 775-297-4890 to reserve a seat or for additional information about this Program Meeting. F

or more information about Soroptimist in Carson City, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.