Republicans rock the Carson Valley Inn

Strange sounds and sights emanated from the Carson Valley Inn last Saturday night. It seems the Grand Ballroom was invaded by hippies, flower children, and people wearing poodle skirts, leather jackets and an altogether weird assortment of apparel. There was even a reported Elvis sighting. Loud rock and roll music covering several decades of the past came wafting out the doors along with a lot of laughter as the Beatle Wannabees rocked out on stage. Imagine people’s surprise to learn the group was of all things — Republicans. The occasion was the Douglas County Republican Women’s annual fundraiser to earn money for Douglas County high school student scholarship funds, and from the looks and sounds of things, they had a great time doing so.

“I do not believe I have ever seen so many Republicans having such a good time at a fundraiser,” commented Mary Porter, president of the SNRW who was among more than 100 people attending. “My Granddaughter enjoyed the event too.”

Honor Flight Nevada

Greet and celebrate the veterans participating in the Honor Flight on Sunday as they return to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. The public is invited to gather at the Ski Statue in the Main Lobby to welcome home a special group of war veterans. They are returning from a trip to visit our nation’s capital where they were honored with a fitting military tribute. Handmade, “Quilts of Valor” are presented by local quilt guilds to each veteran. Their adage is, “No matter where we stand politically, we accept our warriors and veterans with open arms and open hearts. One only has to talk to the veterans of previous wars and conflicts to get a glimpse that the profound effects of war never really leave.”

“Paws 4 Passengers” therapy dogs will also be there. Come out and show your appreciation for the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our freedom. Signs, flags, handshakes, and hugs are encouraged. Please park on the third floor of the parking garage. Their Southwest Flight No. 5325 is scheduled to arrive at 4:40 p.m. To learn more about how the honor flight program works, visit the website honorflightnv.org.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration day

A voter registration booth will be set up for your convenience at the Minden Farmer’s Market on Esmeralda from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

