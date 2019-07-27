Republican Women host fundraising event

On Sept. 14, Douglas County Republican Women of Nevada presents its annual fundraising event to benefit three Douglas County high schools. Each year college scholarships are awarded to deserving students. This year there will be a brand-new event designed for having fun while raising money for this worthwhile cause. Committee chair Beverly Collins had the idea of spending an evening remembering and enjoying our favorite rock and roll music and has planned what promises to be a night of fun. Reservations are a must, seating is limited, so don’t miss out by ordering your tickets right away.

The deadline is Aug. 31. Please make your check for $45 a person payable to “DCRW” and send to P.O. 1214, Minden, NV 89423. You may pick up your tickets at will-call that night. Call Beverly at 408-802-7306 or Debbie at 265-1753 with any questions. Ask about reserving a whole (8-10 people) “rock-star-themed table” to share with your friends.

“2019 marks the 50th anniversary of several significant events in our history. The Apollo 11 moon landing, the Woodstock music festival in Bethel, NY and the anniversary of the day John Lennon told the Beatles he would be leaving the group. Remembering these events triggered a wave of nostalgia,” said committee chair Collins. “I thought about the wide variety of Rock ‘n’ Roll groups our generation has loved over the years and that it was the perfect time to celebrate their music.”

She was pleasantly surprised to see new movies popping up on that era since making her choice.

So, “Dreaming of Yesterday” became the theme for this year’s fundraiser. The community is invited to Carson Valley Inn to enjoy a joyful night of music, dancing and fun with your friends and neighbors. This is a non-political event with the emphasis on fun and activities that remind you of happy days from our pasts. Doors open at 5 p.m. Then comes a “really big shew,” onstage with a special appearance by the “Beatle Wanna Bees.” And yes, the rumors are true, there have been Elvis sightings in town and Priscilla is said to be with him!

Then it’s off to “Alice’s Restaurant” for the buffet dinner with a nod to retro at 6 p.m. Each table of 8-10 guests has a theme representing a different Rock ‘n’ Roll star or musical group, e.g., Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones, Kiss, Jimi Hendrix, Rolling Stones, Credence Clearwater, Jersey Boys, and Queen, etc.

Come enjoy a “Blast from the Past” and you have the option to dress in your favorite flower child, hippie or rock star getup if you like—prizes for most outlandish outfits. Choose your favorite from the ‘60s-’70s, et al. Here is the place to boogie all night—or at least as long as your feet can take it. Remember it’s all for a good cause benefiting our community’s teens.

Buy tickets at a monthly DCRW or SNRW meeting, or by mail. Check out the flier at the website DCRWnevada.com for more.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.