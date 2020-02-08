Report: Trucker crossed centerline in Alpine wreck

The driver of a big rig crossed over the centerline on Highway 88 on Tuesday into the path of a Honda, causing a head-on collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A couple in their 80s was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center with severe injuries after the collision that occurred 2:15 p.m. at the base of Red Lakes Grade.

The trucker, identified as Vacaville resident Juan Hernandez, 40, who was eastbound down the grade, crossed the centerline at the curve and allowed enough of the 2018 International to enter the westbound lanes in the path of the 81-year-old Oakdale man driving the Honda CRV.

Both the driver and the 80-year-old passenger, a South Lake Tahoe woman, were severely injured.

Diesel fuel from the truck spilled out onto the highway as a result of the collision.

Highway 88 was closed for roughly 10 hours as a result of the collision.

■ The name of a Gardnerville Ranchos man killed in a Jan. 23 collision on Muir Drive has yet to be released.

The collision occurred just before midnight in the 1400 block of Muir Drive.

A passenger in the vehicle said he and the driver had been drinking. Tire tracks showed the sedan traveled through the front yard of one home on Muir, hitting several trees, before it struck a parked vehicle.

■ A man driving a green Ford Ranger was hurt after he lost control of the pickup while driving on Foothill Road near Corie Court on Tuesday.

According to the NHP, the man ran off the left side of the roadway, striking a marker and mailbox before running off the other side of the road hitting a wooden fence and then turning over onto its side. Impairment is not suspected.