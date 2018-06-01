Remarkable woman veteran receives award

Carson Valley's Remarkable Women veteran award was presented to Janet Peacock-Railey on Tuesday at The Record-Courier.

"I'm sorry I wasn't able to attend, but I am surprised and honored to receive this recognition," said Peacock-Railey. "It's an honor to my family and being able to represent them."

Peacock-Railey has a family history of military involvement dating back to the Revolutionary War.

She also is a Vietnam era veteran serving from 1972-1974 in the Air National Guard and active Air Force as an administrative specialist with the rank of E-4. She is currently the historian for Welcome All Veterans Everywhere and is a member of Women in the Military Service Charter Chapter and National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Through her own military involvement and experiences and those of her ancestors, Peacock-Railey is dedicated in continuing to work on her achievements and portraying her knowledge on others.