Remarkable businesswoman is Carson Valley veterinarian

Veterinarian Dr. Dawn Gleason operates her own mobile practice in the Carson Valley.

Gleason is a graduate of Colorado State University with a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Having lived in Carson Valley since 2012, Gleason initially worked for Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center leading the pet rehabilitation division.

Gleason opened her own mobile veterinary practice, Life Quality Pet Care, 2017 focusing on pet rehabilitation, geriatric care, quality of life, and at-home euthanasia.

“She always puts animal’s needs first and is simply the most caring, supportive and professional vet I have ever had the honor to meet,” one nominator wrote. “She sees pet patents through the end of life stages and makes their pets passing a beautiful memory. Dawn always goes above and beyond her care of duty.”

Gleason is the mother of a fifth-grader and a seventh-grader, another nominator said.

“She not only holds the fort down at home with two amazing kids, she also volunteers her time to her kids extracurricular and school activities.”

Her practice takes her across Carson Valley where she treats cats and dogs.

“Dawn loves working with dogs and cats in all age ranges but has a special place for senior pets,” one nominator wrote. “She works countless hours driving all over the Carson Valley to improve the quality of life for these valued pets by improving their mobility and strength, decreasing their pain, and providing this service in the comfort of their home. Not only does she help the pet feel better, but she also helps the pet owner feel better.”