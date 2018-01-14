Registration for Western Nevada College’s Adult Literacy and Language program nears

Whether your ambition is to gain the skills necessary to transition to college and the workplace, prepare for the High School Equivalency Exam or learn the English Language, Western Nevada College's Adult Literacy and Language program has you covered.

Register to join an English Language Learning class in Bristlecone Building 340 in Carson City on one of these three dates:

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Classes begin Jan. 30 and end March 22.

English Language Learning enrollees can improve their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills in structured, intensive courses. They'll be given a reading comprehension exam upon admission.

For individuals looking to prepare for their High School Equivalency Exam, register in Bristlecone Building 340 on one of these two dates:

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Classes run from Feb. 5 to March 15.

Specifically, these classes are for individuals who didn't graduate from high school and want to prepare to take HSE exams such as TASC, HiSET or GED. They'll complete a broad-based skills assessment and a HSE practice test to determine their strengths and weaknesses relating to exam criteria. Next, they'll meet with a staff member to develop a learning plan specific to their educational goals.

"All classes incorporate the skills necessary to transition to college and the workplace," said Angela Holt, WNC's AL&L program coordinator and HSE Testing chief examiner. "The AL&L program provides adult learners with pathways to college and careers."

Holt has created three full-time positions to assist with the AL&L program: Ken Zutter, data standards compliance manager, who ensures adherence to all adult education literacy federal grant stands and oversees the integrity of program data; Elizabeth Best, enrollment and retention specialist, who will focus on increasing enrollment for ELL, HSE and career pathways classes, as well as work toward improving retention in all areas of the program; and Sally Root, college and career transition specialist, who's responsible for the overall support and guidance of students eligible for transition into post-secondary degree of certification programs.

For information about WNC's AL&L program, phone 775-445-4451. The department is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.