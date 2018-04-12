Registration for Kids Fishing derby underway

At least 1,500 young anglers are expected at the 29th annual Kids Fishing Derby, which will be held June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Children 3-12 years of age are eligible for the derby.

Kids Fishing Derby fundraiser and sponsorship coordinator Steve Hamilton said everything will be the same during the derby with the exception of a few changes.

He said the south section of Willow Creek will not be used due to pending repairs along the creek and parents of 6-7-year-olds now have the option to fish with their child.

"In the past, 6-7-year-olds fished by themselves, but we realized the hard way that some kids still needs their parents' help at that age, so we decided to change that and parents now have that option to help them," said Hamilton.

There is no cost for children to participate in the derby, however preregistration is required.

Registration can be done 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays through May at Walgreens in Gardnerville, or forms are also available at Accolades Trophies, 1532 Highway 395 No. 10, Gardnerville, and the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department. Volunteer forms are also available at the same locations.

Operating as a 501(c)3 organization, Kids Fishing Derby volunteers are needed to perform a variety of tasks including set up and tear down, river help, fish weighing and cleaning and more to make the Derby a success.

"We are always looking for more volunteers. We always have enough kids, fish, bait and hamburgers, but we're always short volunteers," said Hamilton.

The minimum age to volunteer is 13 years of age. River help volunteers ages 13-15 are required to attend River Help training and work with an adult sponsor who will be responsible for them at all times.

"I definitely want a younger generation interested in being part of the derby," said derby Vice President Tiffany Ellis. "If a kid has aged out of fishing, they can still come back and volunteer. That's what we want, a generation who has grown up in the derby and want to come back and support in a different way."

In appreciation for their efforts volunteers receive a Kids Fishing Derby Hat and volunteers who participate in at least two sessions in a day receive a free lunch ticket.

Volunteer forms must be completed and submitted by May 23 to the locations above or to Kids' Fishing Derby P.O. Box 626, Gardnerville, Nevada, 89410.

This year's grand prizes include a tandem fishing kayak, paddleboard and a $300 Sportsman's Warehouse gift card.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes that are awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Each year the Kids' Fishing Derby provides thousands of kids with a unique opportunity to experience the fun of fishing.

"The success of our last 28 years is due largely to the outstanding support we have received from the community," noted Board President Tyler Creel.

Contact fundraising and sponsorship chairman, Steve Hamilton at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.