Reflections on the Word: The Bible is not outdated

The Bible is more relevant in this modern world than most people think. If there are those who think otherwise it is probably because they have never considered the Bible significant enough to read it. An example of the relevance of Scripture is that it accurately predicts the gradual, progressive, and universal decline of human civility and morality in the world.

The information age has exposed a level of moral decadence in our own nation that was unthinkable a hundred years ago. Yet those who have traveled extensively tell us that America is still the most moral nation on the face of the earth. If this be so we all have greater reason for concern the future and the future of our race.

The Apostle John warns in 1 John 2:15-17: " Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life — is not of the Father but is of the world. And the world is passing away, and the lust of it; but he who does the will of God abides forever."

A future kingdom on earth was the very foundation of the Gospel "good news" Jesus preached. In no uncertain terms He taught that His future kingdom will, in fact be, a physical, visible, and eternal kingdom established in our world. At this coming event God will establish Christs' reign over all the nations of the world as the Eternal King and remove from human society the Evil One and his influence as well as corrupt leaders and wicked men who are at the root of human misery. This is the great message of the gospel and hope of all who yearn for truth, righteousness and a world stumbling under the heavy burden of the present fears, tears, and grief.

That is why Jesus included this important line when teaching His disciples how to pray in St. Matt.6:9-13. "Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven". God wants the whole creation to look forward with hope for an exciting and happier future with the fulfillment of God's promise of a perfect kingdom on earth. Not, to be worried and fretful of the unknown and uncertain future. God is in control.

Those who love life are wise enough to prepare for Christ's future kingdom. Preparation begins by believing the message of the Gospel that Jesus died on the cross to pardon each of us from our sins and that He rose from the dead to confirm for us the certainty of judgement and immortality.

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.