Reflections on the Word: God will find a use for the believer

There are many people who wonder how God could possibly use them. They don't feel they are talented, smart, committed or brave enough to be of any use to the creator of the universe. They may ask themselves "what do I have to give"? This may surprise many of us, but Moses was no different. When God confronted him from the burning bush and told him He was going to use him to deliver His people from the bondage of Egypt, Moses began to make excuses of how inadequate he was and would not be able to do it. Exodus 3:11 But Moses said to God, "Who am I that I should go to Pharaoh, and that I should bring the children of Israel out of Egypt?" (Please read Exodus chapter 3 and 4)

As Moses continued to make the case of his weaknesses and what he didn't have, God was about to show him that He would use what he had. What do you have? What is in your hand?

Exodus 4 Then Moses answered and said, "But suppose they will not believe me or listen to my voice; suppose they say, 'The Lord has not appeared to you.'" 2 So the Lord said to him, "What is that in your hand?" He said, "A rod." 3 And He said, "Cast it on the ground." So he cast it on the ground, and it became a serpent; and Moses fled from it. 4 Then the Lord said to Moses, "Reach out your hand and take it by the tail" (and he reached out his hand and caught it, and it became a rod in his hand), 5 "that they may believe that the Lord God of their fathers, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob, has appeared to you." 17 And you shall take this rod in your hand, with which you shall do the signs." 20 Then Moses took his wife and his sons and set them on a donkey, and he returned to the land of Egypt. And Moses took the rod of God in his hand. 21 And the Lord said to Moses, "When you go back to Egypt, see that you do all those wonders before Pharaoh which I have put in your hand.

God is never concerned about what we don't have. He wants to use what we have. What did Moses have, he had a stick. A dead piece of wood taken from an ordinary tree. A stick! When the anointing of the Holy Spirit touches anything it becomes something special. That stick became the Rod of God. The ordinary became extraordinary, the natural became supernatural and the dead became alive. Numbers 17:8 Now it came to pass on the next day that Moses went into the tabernacle of witness, and behold, the rod of Aaron, of the house of Levi, had sprouted and put forth buds, had produced blossoms and yielded ripe almonds.

The rod and its power, was transferable. It became Aaron's, but Moses used it anytime he needed. Years later it was placed into the Arc of the Covenant. It may still be there today if we are able to find it.

According to the promise of God that which was in the hand of Moses became the very hand of God. Deuteronomy 7:8 but because the Lord loves you, and because He would keep the oath which He swore to your fathers, the Lord has brought you out with a mighty hand, and redeemed you from the house of bondage, from the hand of Pharaoh, king of Egypt.

What is in your hand? Don't look at what you don't have. Release what you do have to the creator.

Remember this! He is the creator, who created everything out of nothing. Therefore, He is able to take that which we have and make it anything He needs it to be. That which is placed in His hand becomes the hand of God.

May the Lord bless and keep you.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.