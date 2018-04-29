Reflections on the Word: Beware summer’s distractions

I shared this message about this time last year, but it is so important I wanted to share it again this year. I lived in the beautiful state of Montana for 9 years and enjoyed the abundance of outdoor activities. Fishing, hunting, hiking, boating, camping, and the list goes on. We often made the statement "Montana has seasons just like the rest of the country, 9 month winter and 3 months relatives." As much as there is to do in Montana there is more available to us here, with much better weather. I love the Carson Valley and enjoy living here very much. We live close to so many great places like Lake Tahoe, Topaz Lake, ski resorts everywhere, hundreds of miles of hiking trails, and National Parks people come from all over the world to visit. Within a few hours drive we can swim in the ocean, be entertained by the biggest names in the business, or take in several theme parks.

Every year I see the same thing happen, people become so busy having fun and spending their time taking in all the summer activities they forget to maintain their spiritual health. It is so easy to neglect the spiritual disciplines that are designed to keep us strong in the Lord. I have identified seven Life Principles that will keep us built up spiritually. They are prayer, reading or hearing God's word, worship, fellowship, giving, serving, and witnessing or sharing our faith with others. These principles are like spiritual vitamins, and will keep us from become spiritually anemic. If we are not careful we can become very dry spiritually. God's Spirit is like water to our souls!

It is good to spend time with your family and enjoy all that this great country offers, as long as we keep it in the proper balance. Vacations are a great way to reconnect with our loved ones and recharge our batteries. They provide great opportunities to build memories that last a lifetime, but vacations should not be taken from the Lord and His provision. I encourage you to keep praying, and continue to read His word. Be sure to gather with your congregation to worship, serve, fellowship, give and share your faith. Heb 10: 25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.

Have a great summer and just remember to be aware of the distractions. May the Lord bless and keep you. Amen!

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers' Association.