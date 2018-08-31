Reflect the love of Jesus to others

Jesus said that people will know you're his follower by the love you show to others. The Apostle Paul gave us the great definition of love when he wrote about the virtues of love being patient and kind. Throughout the Bible we get the idea that real love is not only a feeling you feel but is shown by how you treat others.

One of the many powerful scriptures on love is found in Romans 12:9-13 (NIV). It says; "Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God's people who are in need. Practice hospitality."

Let's consider a couple of things that real love is all about. First, our text says that love is sincere, it has no falsehood in it, but God's love drives you. So the obvious question is; "Where do you get such love?" You get it from God as the Holy Spirit works in you. The Spirit works when you trust in Christ and love is the result of being filled with the Spirit. Then real love is always patient and kind. This is the love God has shown to us and the love that works in you as you follow Jesus.

The second thing that stands out in our text is; "love hates evil and holds on to good." That's a virtue of love that is often forgotten in our culture. We live in a day when evil abounds, but every good and prefect gift comes from God. Those who walk in love can discern evil from good and they choose to walk in the good.

Next our text says; the believer should be devoted to love and that's done as you honor others above self. We live in a selfish culture, it's been called "the me generation," but the Bible reminds us that serving others and being hospitable is what real love looks like.

So, how can you move from being self-centered to loving like God loves? How can you know this great love that God showed us when he sent Jesus to atone for sin? How can you live in this love that God desires you to show to others? How do you get such love?

Recommended Stories For You

Right in the middle of our text it says; "Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God's people who are in need." One of the greatest promises in the Bible is James 4:8 that says; "Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you." That's what our text is telling us; live your faith, draw nearer to the Lord and he will empower you with his great love. That's when you'll have hope, patience and be faithful in prayer. When love is sincere you desire to serve others and are hospitable because God has shown his hospitality to you.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.