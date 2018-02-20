Redevelopment Area No. 1 repeal begins

The redevelopment area that brought Walmart, Target and Home Depot to Douglas County is on the road to redaction.

A full-page ad in Sunday's edition of The Record-Courier announced a March 1 public hearing where county commissioners are scheduled to eliminate Redevelopment Area No. 1.

Stretching from Indian Hills down the west side of the Valley to David Wally's Hot Springs, the district collects about $2 million a year in property tax.

The redevelopment area was established in 1997 and modified in 2006.

Most recently redevelopment provided $2.6 million to the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

At their meeting earlier this month, Genoans heard that the rejection of all bids for the plant, which serves Genoa Lakes and Walley's, would hamper their effort to use some of the remaining $3 million in redevelopment money for several town projects.

"The recent rejection of all construction bids on the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant has effectively stalled any discussion on spending the remaining RDA funds," Town Manager Phil Ritger told town board members.

That list included the possibility of purchasing the former La Ferme restaurant.

The property line for the restaurant runs right up to the back of the town hall, which keeps the town from using the rear exit without trespassing on private property.

The purchase of the property was estimated at $400,000. Other work would be to repair the windows and foundation of the Town, rebuilding the retaining wall protecting the town church from flooding and installing a microwave connection between the town and the county computer network. Those projects would cost about $165,000.

The district has been targeted by several other taxing entities, including the East Fork Fire Protection District and the Douglas County School District.

Those agencies, Douglas County and several others, would receive tax dollars that previously went to the redevelopment district.

According to the county, there are 19 tax funds that would benefit from elimination of the redevelopment area.

The largest is the county general fund, which would receive $641,248 a year. The Douglas County School District would receive $564,883 a year in property taxes, while the East Fork Fire Protection District would receive $361,248 a year.

The two communities affected by the area are Genoa and Indian Hills. Both have received benefits from being in the area, but Indian Hills would receive $57,514 a year without it, while Genoa would receive $13,800.

The remaining $3 million currently in the district's account must be spent on projects qualified under the district ordinance.