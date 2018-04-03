County checks off two Grand Jury recommendations

When: 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday

IF YOU GO

Two boxes on the Douglas County Grand Jury's list of recommendations are well on their way to being checked off.

On Thursday, Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to introduce the ordinance that will dissolve Redevelopment Agency No. 1. If a first and second reading are approved, the agency would sunset on June 30.

The area extends south from Topsy Lane to Genoa, and helped pay to bring the retail centers and sewer service in the area.

There is still $3 million in the Redevelopment agency's account that will have to be spent within the area's boundaries.

That money will be held in reserve until the county learns what the final cost of the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The county has already devoted $2.7 million in redevelopment money to the project.

Recommended Stories For You

Also in response to grand jurors report is the establishment of an internal audit committee.

Five residents are seeking four seats on the committee.

Two of them will serve four-year terms while two will serve two year terms. The difference will be determined by lot.

Residents David Maxwell, Jeanne Shizuru, Maureen Casey, Pamela Garber and Teresa Froncek Rankin are looking for a position.

The committee is designed to oversee both internal and external auditing functions.

Shizuru is married to commissioner Dave Nelson. The couple made an effort to obtain an opinion on whether it would be a conflict under Nevada's ethics laws for her to serve on the committee.

The response from the ethics panel was a definite maybe. The Nevada Commission on Ethics advises public officials, but because Shizuru isn't one, yet, the panel declined to issue a ruling.

However, according to an e-mail authored by Executive Director Yvonne Nevarez-Goodson, the issue may be mot because under the state's ethics laws, "members of purely advisory bodies are not deemed public officers."

Maxwell is a three-year Gardnerville resident who retired from aviation firm Northrop-Grumman.

Shizuru is a professional accountant and a 14-year Gardnerville resident.

Casey is a five-year Minden resident and former mayor of the City of Santa Rosa.

Garber is a 25-year resident with 16 years as an accounting manager.

Rankin is a six-year Sundridge resident and former administrative law judge.

The appointments are near the bottom of commissioners' agenda on Thursday. While the meeting starts at 1 p.m., items in front of the appointments time out at almost four hours.

Commissioners are meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to deal with bookkeeping measures and awards.