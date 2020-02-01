Recruiters looking for Census takers

It has been 15 years since the Nevada Demographer announced Douglas County’s population cracked 50,000. As it turned out that was 3,000 more people than the U.S. Census counted in 2010.

But there’s a good chance the Census will show the county actually has more than 50,000 people living here when results are announced.

Recruiters for the U.S. Census will be in Minden next week hoping to hire part-time employees.

A temporary position, the job pays $17 per hour.

The recruiters will be at the Douglas County Public Library 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. They will return Feb. 11 and Feb. 19 where they will show potential Census takers how to fill out the online application at 2020census.gov.

Census takers will earn their pay in Douglas County, which covers 738 square miles with a wide variety of terrain and vacancy rates.

The most recent population estimates for Douglas County are July 1, 2018. The Nevada Demographer reporting 49,070 people while the U.S. Census estimates the county has 48,467 residents.

Those two numbers are a lot closer to each other than they have been in many decades.

In 2010 the Census counted 46,997 residents in the county, up from 41,259 in 2000. The Demographer estimate in 2009 was 51,390 people, a difference of 4,393 or around 9 percent.

The state demographer adjusted the state’s estimates down to those of the Census.

Because there are several second homes and seasonal rentals in Douglas, vacancy rates in portions of Lake Tahoe trend toward 50 percent complicating the count.

According to county records, there have been 1,356 single family dwelling building permits issued since 2010, down from 3,987 the previous decade.

At the Census’ 2.31 residents per household, that should have added capacity for 3,119 people over the course of the decade, bringing the county population to around 50,100, higher than either the Census or the State Demographer’s estimates.

Supporting a higher number are the number of registered voters in the county, which cracked 40,000 for the first time in its history. That’s up 5,000 voters from the 2016 election.

While the number of voters have increased, that hasn’t translated into the number of students attending public school in the county.

According to the Douglas County School District the most recent figure was 5,828 students. That’s well below the peak enrollment of 7,322 in 1998, when school children accounted for 18 percent of the population.

The Census is scheduled to contact people starting mid-March 2020. Any household that hasn’t responded to the first invitation will receive a paper questionnaire by mid-April.

The Census is called for every 10 years in the U.S. Constitution to count every person living in the United States. Starting in May 2020, census takers will start visiting homes that haven’t responded to make sure everyone is counted. For those who aren’t home or can’t come to the door, the census taker will come back up to six times. Each time, they’ll leave a door hanger with a phone number residents can call to schedule a visit.

The census questionnaire asks how many people are in the home at the time the form is completed; their sex, age, race, ethnicity; their relationships to one another; phone number; and whether the home is owned or rented.

The Federal Trade Commission said that scammers posing as Census takers may try to get information from residents.

Census takers must show a photo ID with the U.S. Department of Commerce seal and an expiration date. If asked, the census taker will offer a supervisor’s contact information or the census regional office phone number for verification.

The Census Bureau will not ask for a Social Security Number, bank account or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party. The 2020 Census will not ask citizenship status.