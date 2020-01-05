Record trout caught at Topaz Lake

A record 14-pound, 9.5-ounce trout measuring 33 inches long was caught and weighed in at the Topaz Lodge General Store on Friday.

Topaz Lodge General Manager Rich Jorges said this is a new record and the proper paperwork has been prepared and sent to the Nevada Department of Wildlife to acknowledge this record breaking trout. He said the weight exceeds the previous record by more than a pound.

Hundreds of anglers turned out on New Year’s Day morning for the opening day of fishing at Topaz Lake.

Jorges said there were 60 boats on the lake by 11 a.m.

The Lodge was getting reports that most anglers were catching their limits and that a 9 pound 6 ounce trout was weighed in on the first day of 2020.

On Friday morning,