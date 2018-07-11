Reception Friday for local artist

Local artist Mark Tompkins' work will go on display at the Copeland Gallery in Minden from Thursday through Sept. 1.

Tompkins' inspiration and painting style was influenced by the early renaissance artists as well as artists like Andrew Wyeth and Maxfield Parrish. Tompkins prefers to paint with oils, watercolors, and acrylics. He enjoys painting landscapes, wildlife and portraits.

The exhibit can be viewed 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Some of Tompkins' paintings are available for purchase. Also included in the exhibit will be some of his student's work.

Carson Valley Arts Council will be hosting an artist's reception on July 13, 5-7 pm. Refreshments will be served and it is free to the public. Come and meet Mark and preview his amazing work.

Tompkins attended night classes at the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles, where he studied life drawing and illustration. After working as a graphic artist for a number of years, he moved to Northern Nevada where he worked as a picture framer at a local art store and frame shop.

There he began teaching painting classes for children and adults, and ended up teaching art classes at Western Nevada College in Minden for 15 years, and also through the Parks and Recreation Department. He teaches private lessons out of his studio and also teaches a class on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon at the Copeland Gallery. He also teaches art classes at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. Mark teaches oils, watercolors, and acrylics in his classes.

Visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com for more information. The Copeland Gallery is located at1572 US Hwy 395, Minden (corner of Hwy 395 and County Road).