Realtors help clean up Food Closet

In September, Realtors across Northern Nevada celebrated their annual “Realtors Give Back Day” by donating their time and expertise to a variety of community tasks, including a general clean-up of the Douglas County Community Food Closet premises. On Sept. 12, more than 25 Realtors worked together removing leaves and debris from the outside of the Food Closet building; and cleaning all of the windows, kitchen and warehouse areas; as well as stocking food supplies in the warehouse.

Additionally, Realtors throughout Northern Nevada worked in a variety of capacities in the communities they serve.

For example: Reno, Carson, Elko and Incline Village picked-up roadside trash, and Dayton Realtors cleaned-up the patio of their local senior center.

Last year, the Sierra Nevada Realtors president at the time, Sandee Smith, founded the event as an annual statewide project to take place on the second Thursday of September each year.

The Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson City and the surrounding areas and is a professional organization supporting Realtors in the Sierra Nevada region, including the counties of Carson, Douglas, Churchill and Lyon (except for Fernley).