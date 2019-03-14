Read books, earn burgers with ‘Cover to Cover’ reading program

The Douglas County Public Library has partnered with In-N-Out Burger for the annual "Cover to Cover" reading program. Through April 13, children ages 4-12 are invited to register at either the Minden or Zephyr Cove library branch and pick up a reading log. Children too young to read on their own may have a parent read to them.

For every five books read, participants earn a certificate for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Readers can earn up to three awards.

The DCPL Minden branch is located at 1625 Library Lane; the Zephyr Cove branch is located at 233 Warrior Way. For information, log onto http://www.douglas.lib.nv.us or call 775-782-9841.

Cookies for troops

Local Gold Star mother Sally Wiley is coordinating a shipment of Easter care packages to be sent to U.S. military service members stationed overseas. Bakers are invited to contribute cookies or other home-baked goods to be included in the shipment. Pre-packaged treats are also welcome.

Goodies for the Easter care packages should be delivered to Wiley's home, 1846 Crockett Lane in Gardnerville, by Sunday, March 24.

Questions may be directed to Wiley at 775-783-9292 or via email at sallywiley1@gmail.com.

Bingo at the Elks' lodge

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks host Bingo this Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with warm ups starting at 6; regular Bingo gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The wonder of weather

Last Sunday afternoon my son and I sat inside, engrossed in a game of Monopoly. I looked up from the board momentarily as the rain began to fall and soon after, all hail broke loose.

The patter of rain on the roof almost immediately turned to a hammering. My son and I abandoned our game in favor of the picture window looking out over the backyard. We watched hail bounce off the patio pavement and quickly start to accumulate on the lawn.

We stepped outside with a sense of awe at the sight and sound of the downpour. Standing beneath the patio cover, my son thought it would be fun to try to collect a handful of the tiny ice balls, but the force with which they shot out of the sky was a little more than he bargained for. "Ouch!" he hollered, as he scooped some from the ground.

The hail got progressively larger as the storm continued, and it ended about as abruptly as it began. After the deluge, my son gathered a bowlful to eat as a snack, kind of like Mother Nature's own version of dippin' dots.

Nasa.gov reports that "hail forms when thunderstorm updrafts are strong enough to carry water droplets well above the freezing level." This process results in the formation of hailstones, which can increase in size as more water freezes onto them. Hailstones fall to the ground once their weight becomes too much to be lifted by the upward currents of air.

So far, 2019 has brought us ample and interesting wet winter weather. Spring arrives next week, and we'll soon see if the trend continues.