Re-Creation to star in free concert sponsored by Elks

Re-Creation, a full performance singing and dancing group from Port Trevorton, Pennsylvania, will be featured in a free concert sponsored by the Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge.

The concert will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden. Doors open at 1 p.m.

The 11-member group offers dynamic vocal renditions of America's best-loved songs while enlivening the stage with intricate, disciplined dance and choreography.

The music of Re-Creation is for audiences of all ages.

The style, mood, rhythm and beat are tailored for each performance and buoyed by glittering costumes and a sound reinforcement system.

Re-Creation was founded in 1976 and since that time has performed in all 50 states.

Credits include appearances at some of the nation's most prestigious fairs and festivals, at local, regional, state and national corporation banquets and conventions, and at major resort areas.

The group has performed for the president of the United States as well as other leaders and dignitaries.

Civic clubs, fraternal groups, schools, and public and private organizations now keep Re-Creation booked for more than 300 concerts each year.

That number includes more than 150 shows annually in veterans homes and hospitals in all 50 states.

Re-Creation travels with comprehensive sound and staging equipment. Each Re-Creation performance is a full variety production designed to provide unique and satisfying musical entertainment.

For information about the free performance, call the Tahoe/Douglas Lodge at 775-265-4523.