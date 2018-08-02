Ranchos woman faces theft charges

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman with a history of theft-related offenses is facing a felony charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Jaclyn M. Thun, 31, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent her on the new charges.

Thun is also facing felony charges of possession of stolen property and methamphetamine after she was pulled over July 26 in a Toyota Rav 4.

Thun was convicted last year of a charge of fraudulent use of a credit card after she charged $2,175 on an acquaintance's credit card. She was on probation at the time of her February 2017 arrest for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle after she failed to return a rented vehicle after promising to do so.

A passenger in Thun's vehicle last week, Ryan M. Harris, 32, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance in connection with the July 26 traffic stop.

Harris' bail was reduced to $1,500 cash or bond.

A Carson City man was bound over to Douglas County District Court on charges of trafficking and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Sufficient evidence was found against Louvain G. Erwin, 38, visiting East Fork Justice of the Peace Steve McMorris ruled on Friday.

He set an Aug. 14 arraignment date in the district court.

Erwin, 38, was arrested April 29 near Highway 88 and Centerville.

A California woman is being held on a fugitive warrant out of Santa Clara County, California, after she was arrested early Monday morning.

Deborah K. Phillips, 50, waived extradition in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins gave California authorities until Aug. 13 to come get her.