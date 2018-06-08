Ranchos, Sunridge projects delayed

Two projects seeking changes from Douglas County were delayed on Thursday at the request of the developer.

The 353-unit Rancho Sierra project was continued until Aug. 2 at the request of Susan Pansky, according to the county.

Residents of the southwestern Ranchos are opposed to the project due to traffic, noise and other considerations.

The 80-acre parcel has been listed as receiving area in the Douglas County Master Plan since it was first approved in 1996.

Zoning for an earlier project was approved in 2006, but was never built.

At issue is a second access to the project, which the developer doesn't want to build until the 199th unit. Under Douglas County Code, a second improved access is required when the 20th lot is recorded.

Recommended Stories For You

Under the original plan, that second route would be south to Dressler Lane, which connects to Highway 88.

Foothill resident Jim Slade pointed out that Dressler and Fairview lanes are offset at Highway 88, and asked that commissioners require the developer to help fix that intersection.

"It could become very dangerous," he said. "One of those roads or both needs to be moved 15 feet. I believe the applicant should be responsible for that."

A request to change the master plan on an 11.3 acre parcel north of Sunridge to allow multi-family residential was also delayed.

The property is zoned office commercial, neighborhood commercial and single family residential. A portion of one acre would be altered to public facilities.

According to Manhard Consultants' Chris Baker, who is representing owner Keith Serpa, the project would consist of 33 triplexes that he described as townhomes.

The project is located inside the 178-home Valley Knolls subdivision, which was approved earlier this year.

Located north of Sunridge, the development would overlook Carson City, and is the first step toward developing the land located across Highway 395 from Clear Creek and Carson Valley plazas.

Valley Knolls is only the first of several projects approved as part of the 2000 North Douglas County Specific Plan, approved while the land was still under federal control.