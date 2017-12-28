Ranchos Roundup: Tahoe/Douglas Elks host annual crab feed

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks' 2018 All-You-Can-Eat crab feed will take place at the lodge on Jan. 20. The meal includes fresh Dun¬geness crab, clam chowder, peel-and-eat shrimp, salad, and garlic bread. Social hour/no-host cocktails start at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.

Tickets are $45 per person; advance reservations and payment must be made by Jan. 13. This popular annual event usually sells out and no tickets will be sold at the door.

For reservations or information, call Jim Plamenig at 775-267-9205 or Rich Jones at 626-222-6356.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks' lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Douglas County Library Winter Lego building challenge

Lego aficionados still have time to enter their original designs into the Douglas County Library's Winter Lego Building Challenge. This year's theme is "Magical Worlds."

Recommended Stories For You

The contest is open to children, teens and adults; families are invited to submit a creation under the "family build" category. Each participant is allowed one entry.

Rules and entry forms can be found at the Minden and Zephyr Cove branches of the library, as well as on the library's Youth Services web page at http://www.douglas.lib.nv.us.

Creations and completed entry forms must be dropped at either library branch by Wednesday. First and second place winners will be determined from each contest category.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane; the Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. For more information, log on to the library's web page or call 775-782-9841.

First full moon of 2018

Look to the sky on New Year's Day night to enjoy the first of two full moons in January; the second one arrives Jan. 31.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says the full moon for January is known as the "Full Wolf Moon" because "In Native American and early Colonial times…it appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside the villages." I imagine that the Jan. 1 full moon might bring an enthusiastic coyote serenade here in the Carson Valley.

Regardless, the full moon offers an opportunity to reflect on the year behind us, and to illuminate the coming year with hopeful anticipation and positivity.

Wishing everyone a joyous 2018.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.