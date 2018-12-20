Ranchos resident in custody on trafficking charge

A Topaz Ranch Estates man was taken into custody on multiple felonies at 5 p.m. Monday.

John V. Nigra, 54, was pulled over at Riverview and Glenwood Drive.

He was booked on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, child endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of paraphernalia, expired registration and a warrant out of Carson City.

His bail was set to $50,000 cash.

A Gardnerville Ranchos resident was taken into custody 5 a.m. Saturday on a felony drug charge.

Miky Sears, 47, was booked into Douglas County Jail in lieu of $10,000 on a methamphetamine trafficking charge and for possession of paraphernalia.

Sears was stopped at Highway 395 near the Rite Aid in Gardnerville.

A Modesto, Calif., man is in Douglas County custody on an alleged probation violation.

Jeffrey D. Steinhoefel, 30, admitted to possession of a controlled substance in 2015 in Douglas County District Court.

Sean P. Cuthbertson, 22, South Lake Tahoe, was arrested 11 p.m. Sunday at Highway 50 and Stateline for felony possession of a controlled substance and failing to appear on a traffic warrant.

A California woman faces 1-6 years in prison after she admitted to sales of cocaine on Dec. 10.

Christina Barnhart, 20, was booked after she entered her plea.

According to court files, Barnhart sold 12.2 grams of cocaine at a Stateline hotel for $950 on July 18, 2017. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody and made bail in May 2018.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek trafficking charges in exchange for her plea. Barnhart may also not seek diversion under the agreement.

A woman who twice tried to use a stolen credit card in Stateline last month admitted to a felony on Dec. 10.

Debra Cisneros, 58, faces up to 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine on one count of possession of a credit card without the owner's permission.

She could also receive probation.

Cisneros was arrested Nov. 7 in connection with the Oct. 6 incident. The victim told deputies her card had been stolen a week before and that she received notification that someone was trying to use it. Deputies found Cisneros at the CVS in Stateline trying to make a purchase.