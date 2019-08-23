Ranchos man new fire board director

Gardnerville Ranchos retiree Terry Faff was named to the East Fork Fire Protection District board of directors on Thursday.

Faff, a former information technology executive, is a regular speaker at Douglas County commission meetings.

In his application, Faff said his regular attendance at those meetings have provided him with a historical perspective on the district’s evolution and transition into an independent governmental entity.

He has lived in the Gardnerville Ranchos for 22 years.

Faff will take the seat vacated last month by board member Ken Garber, who resigned due to family medical reasons.

Garber’s wife, Pam, resigned from the Douglas County Audit Committee.

The fire district is an independent taxing entity with its own elected board.

Faff’s seat will be one of those up for election next year.