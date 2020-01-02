Radon presentations come to Douglas in January

One of the side products of the big slab of granodiorite that is the Sierra batholith is an odorless, colorless gas blamed for most instances of lung cancer among nonsmokers.

Representatives of the University of Nevada, Reno, Cooperative Extension will making their annual tour of Western Nevada in an effort to educate residents about the dangers and solutions to radon.

They start National Radon Action Month in Douglas County 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Genoa Town Hall and return 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to the CVIC Hall in Minden. A third meeting in Douglas is 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, 128 Market St., in Stateline.

Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans from Jan. 1 through Feb. 29. Radon test kits are available at Extension offices and partnering locations, as well as at free presentations, statewide.

Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It comes from the ground and can accumulate in homes, raising the risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 21,000 Americans die each year from radon-caused lung cancer, killing more people than secondhand smoke, drunk driving and house fires.

In Nevada, one in four homes tested show radon concentrations at or above the EPA action level. According to experts, living in a home with radon concentrations at the action level poses a risk of developing lung cancer similar to the risk posed by smoking about half a pack of cigarettes a day.

The risk of radon-caused lung cancer can be reduced. A simple three-day test can determine if a house has a radon problem, and winter is an ideal time to test a home for radon. If radon problems are found, they can be fixed.

Free test kits are available for Nevada residents at the Genoa, Indian Hills and TRPA offices, as well as the Cooperative Extension Office, 1325 Waterloo Lane.

Nevadans can also request a free test kit online at https://2020freekit.eventbrite.com, or by mailing in the confirmation email from the Radon Test Kit Request form at bit.ly/2020FreeKitRequest. Mailed test kits will require $4 for shipping and ordering through Eventbrite will incur a $1.22 online handling fee.

For more information, call the Radon Hotline at 1-888-RADON10 (1-888-723-6610) or visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website at http://www.RadonNV.com. Extension, the EPA and the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health urge all Nevadans to test their homes for radon.

The Nevada Radon Education Program is a program of University of Nevada, Reno Extension and is funded by the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health through Grant Number K1-96963520-0 from the EPA. Since the program began in 2007, about 30,000 homes have been tested in Nevada.