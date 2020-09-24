R-C tops Western Nevada newspapers

The Record-Courier was named the best newspaper in Western Nevada by the Nevada Press Association on Friday.

The Gardnerville weekly took second place in the general excellence category for rural newspapers. First place went to the Elko Daily Free Press in Eastern Nevada.

“The front page does its job,” judges said. “Very warm and inviting. It makes me want to open it up and read the rest of the paper. I like the organization of the content. Good local news source. Opinion page is local.”

The two Las Vegas dailies received general excellence awards for urban newspapers, leaving The R-C as the only publication to place in the category in either newspaper category.

R-C Associate Publisher Tara Addeo took second place for advertising general excellence.

Editor and sole newsroom employee Kurt Hildebrand received first place for best portrait with his photo of Big Daddy’s Bikes and Brews’ Keith Hart. Hildebrand also took second and third places for feature photos from the Parade of Lights and the unveiling of Lillian Virgin Finnegan’s statue.

The R-C received second places in several categories, including for general online excellence, thanks in part to the R-C Running Commentary, which judges said “is relatively active with friendly discussion among a handful of locals, including the editor.”

Hildebrand won second places for spot news for his recounting of the shoot-out on Kingsbury Grade, for community service on his coverage of the proposed Centerville slaughterhouse, local column

The Carson Valley Almanac also took second place for best special section.

The R-C took third place for editorial page that judges said showed the newspaper’s engaged readership.

“The samples had up to a page and a half of letters to the editor.”

The Record-Courier competes against rural dailies and weeklies across the state.