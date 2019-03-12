Quilters participate in scholarship celebration

Lynne Roldao and Cindy Micheli represented the Carson Valley Quilt Guild at the Western Nevada College Scholarship Appreciation and Recognition Celebration held at the Fuji Park Exhibit Hall on March 8. They sat with scholarship recipient Carly Peckham and her parents, enjoying conversation and a chuckwagon dinner.

Peckham is majoring in elementary education with a minor in art, while working her way through college at the Mark Twain Museum coordinating educational group visits. Peckham said she is excited about teaching English language to children in China this summer.

Western Nevada College presented the Carson Valley Quilt Guild with a Certificate of Appreciation for for student support through these scholarships. Second scholarship recipient Tourya Bindahan was unable to attend the event.