Quilter to appear on TV

Quilter and textile artist Nancy Ryan of Gardnerville has been selected to appear on Quilting Arts TV in Solon, Ohio, and in Quilting Arts Magazine, a publication that is worldwide highlighting quilters from all over the world. Many different art quilting techniques and articles from premiere quilt artists appear in this magazine. Nancy’s article on her Lutradur Leaves is a “How To” that appears in a segment called “Just for Fun” in the magazine.

Also, her quilt “Water” was selected to also appear in the February/March, 2020, Issue 103. Forty-Five works were chosen from more than 160 submissions for the Regional Northern California and Northern Nevada SAQA exhibit “Shifting Tides: Convergence in Cloth.” Quilting Arts Editor, Vivika Hansen DeNegre, chose 10 works out of the 45 art quilts to appear in the Quilting Arts Magazine’s February/March, 2020, issue 103.

Nancy teaches workshops at Sierra Sewing Center in Reno and Carson City. Her work is showcased in Studio Art Quilt Associates shows/exhibits that travel worldwide and she currently has two quilts traveling in SAQA Shows around the world for the next three years. Her work has been exhibited at the Houston International Quilt Festival for the past three years. She also has taught workshops at the prestigious Empty Spools Seminars in Pacific Grove, Calif.

You can see her work at Sierra Sewing Center in Reno and Carson City and on her website: http://www.nancyryanquilts.shutterfly.com.