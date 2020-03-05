Quilt show scheduled for June 6-7

The Carson Valley Quilt Guild will be hosting its biennial quilt show on June 6-7 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center.

To promote the show, guild members were challenged with designing a small quilt depicting this year’s show theme, “Every Quilt is a Story.”

At the guild’s Feb. 24 meeting, members voted on their favorite quilt designs. This year’s winners are: first place Terrie Peets, second and third place respectively Laurie Lile, and Susan Van Alyne.

The winning quilts, along with all the other quilt entries will be on display throughout the area at the following venues.

March: Carson City Library and Dayton Public Library

April: Western Nevada College and Zephyr Cove Library

May: Minden Library and Markleeville Library

June: Carson Valley Quilt Show at the Douglas County Community Center