Quiet observance of Memorial Day

Volunteers gather on Friday to place flags on the graves of veterans at Eastside Memorial Park in observance of Memorial Day.

Kurt Hildebrand

There were nearly as many horses as spectators at Eastside Memorial Cemetery where the Douglas County Sheriff’s Battle Born Mounted Posse conducted an honor ride on Memorial Day.

It was a significant contrast from Friday when dozens turned out to help place flags on the graves of 350 veterans who are buried at the park.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks and Douglas County Sheriff’s Explorers helped place flags.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no formal ceremony besides the posse ride was held at Eastside, but both Garden and Genoa cemeteries were decorated for the day, which honors those service members who’ve given their lives for their country.