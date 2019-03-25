Quick report results in recovery of stolen vehicle

An Arizona woman is in Douglas County custody after she was allegedly found driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen just seven hours earlier.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies investigated a possible stolen vehicle on Jacks Valley Road at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Later that morning, a sheriff's patrol sergeant spotted the vehicle driving through town with a female driver.

Lidia M. Hardy, 38, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane.

Sheriff's Spokesman Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer said the victim's quick report upon discovering the theft was key to recovering the vehicle.

"The Sheriff's Office is an extremely proactive agency and the due diligence of the victim to notify our office immediately upon discovery of the theft, coupled with the dedication and professionalism of our staff, led to quick resolve in this crime," Schemenauer said.

Recommended Stories For You

He asked that residents report crimes as soon as possible after they're discovered.

Crimes can be reported to the Sheriff's Office by calling 911 or the nonemergency line at 782-5126.

Reports may also be made at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center in Minden.

The Douglas County Secret Witness line is available for reports on any criminal activity by calling 775-782-7463.