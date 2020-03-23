Quad county coronavirus hotline now goes seven days a week

With a fourth case of coronavirus announced, a hotline maintained by the public health officials for Douglas County has been extended to weekends.

While Carson City Health and Human Services is encouraging residents to call their health provider first, the hotline number will be staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through the week. Residents may also obtain information at gethealthycarsoncity.org.

On Monday, health officials reported a woman in her 70s became the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Douglas County.

The woman developed symptoms after having an out-of-state visitor. She contacted her primary care physician who conducted the test. She has been self-isolating in her home, where she lives alone, since becoming symptomatic.

Douglas County and Carson City Health and Human Services officials have established a regional emergency operations center in the capital to ensure compliance with the governor’s directive.

“We are doing all that we can to maintain as much normalcy as possible while taking the steps we must to protect our residents,” said County Manager Patrick Cates. “This will not last forever, but it’s what we must do to protect each other, we encourage you all to stay home for Douglas County and for Nevada.”

Carson City Health and Human Services provides public health services to Lyon, Storey and Douglas counties. Douglas County and East Fork Fire District personnel are assigned key leadership positions on the incident management team.

“The incident management team assembled for this event is doing an incredible job, managing a multitude of issues, many of which develop and change in hours,” said District Chief Tod Carlini, who also serves as Douglas County’s Emergency Manager.

Douglas County has taken a series of measures in recent weeks to protect residents and prevent further spread of the virus. This includes steps taken to limit access to public facilities, protect workers, reduce nonessential services and provide resources for economic relief to those residents and businesses that are most financially vulnerable to the impact of the outbreak.

Our Chambers of Commerce, Visitors Authority, and County Vitality Officer have actively been engaged in the process.

Douglas County first responders, including East Fork Fire Protection District, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County 911, and other public safety personnel, continue to be on the job and working around the clock to ensure communities and neighborhoods remain safe during the crisis. Local medical facilities, including the VA Clinic, Tribal Health Clinic, Douglas County’s Public Health Clinic, Carson Tahoe Emergent Care, and Carson Valley Medical Centers are participating in the process. Long-term care and senior living facilities are participating in situational awareness with Emergency Management to coordinate efforts to protect at-risk populations.

“This is an unprecedented and challenging time for all of us,” said Commission Chairman Barry Penzel. “Though difficult, these bold measures are critical to stemming the spread of COVID-19 and securing the health of Douglas County residents and families. No one is immune from this virus and everyone has a role to play in this fight, as well as remembering to be especially mindful of our elderly residents, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are on the front line fighting this fight.”