Purchase of Dangberg easement in progress

The purchase of 1,373 acres of conservation easement on Park Cattle Holdings land surrounding the Dangberg Home Ranch is in progress.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, there is $13.7 million allocated to purchase the property located south of Muller Lane and west of Highway 88, according to snplma.blm.gov. The property does not include the actual Dangberg Historic Home Ranch, which is surrounded by Park land.

The sale was approved on May 20 using money raised by the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act.

The act allows the BLM to sell land in Las Vegas and use that money for projects across the state.

The Bureau raised $171 million in the Aug. 29 sale of nearly 665 acres in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to the BLM Web site, 3,540 acres of land in Douglas has been conserved through the act.

More than a third of that land is located on John Ascuaga’s Jacks Valley Ranch where 1,233 acres have been preserved.

Besides the Dangberg Home Ranch parcels, the purchase of 14,522 acres of Bently land in the Pine Nut Mountains for $11.4 million is still in progress.

The conservation easements allow owners to ranch the land while preventing development.

The 566-acre Hussman property south of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center was one of the first successful easement purchases in 2006.

Some of the properties that have been subject to easement purchases have seen owners withdraw for various reasons.

A 2001 attempt to purchase 1,600 acres of land on the former Schneider Property where Clear Creek Ranch golf course sits fell through after a proposed exchange of land with the U.S. Forest Service fell through.

Other owners have determined that the offers weren’t sufficient for the property or have decided to do something else with the land.

In the case of the Parks, the approval of a master plan amendment will require them to transfer development rights off other property to develop land located north of Minden and Gardnerville. The Klauber Ranch, located south of Muller Lane and east of the Carson River’s East Fork, was the subject of a development proposal in early 2019. Denial of the 187-home project prompted a lawsuit against the county, which would be dropped under a development agreement approved by commissioners this month.

That lawsuit could be revived if a petition to place the agreement on the ballot is successful and voters reject it in November.