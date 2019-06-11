Punchy the Horse brings in $5,300

He might be Punchy, but the 5-year-old saddle-trained wild horse still was the top earner at Saturday’s wild horse and halter-trained wild burro adoption event on Saturday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in southern Carson City.

Punchy the Horse brought $5,300 in the top bid for the 11 horses trained for four months by Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries inmates for the Bureau of Land Management.

In addition, two wild burros, both 2-year old johnnies, born at the facility from jennies gathered from Nevada’s Marietta herd management area in 2017, were also offered for adoption.

Successful bidders paid a total of $30,500 for the animals, with bids starting at $150. Punchy, a black gelding, was gathered in November 2016 from the Rock Creek herd management area located outside of Elko. Both wild burros were adopted together for a total of $700.

The successful bidders officially adopted their horses and burros — after properly caring for their adopted animals for one year, the adopters are eligible to receive title, or ownership, from the federal government. The BLM uses its adoption program as a primary tool to place these iconic animals into private care.

Many people have found it personally challenging and rewarding to adopt a wild horse or burro. Additionally, it is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage. The BLM has placed more than 245,000 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971. Many of those animals have become excellent pleasure, show, work or companion animals.

The next saddle-trained wild horse adoption and competitive-bid auction at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center is scheduled for Oct. 19. Additional information on this partnership, including past and current event catalogs, is posted on-line at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy.

For more information about special adoption or sale events and how to adopt or purchase your own wild horse or burro visit BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program webpage at https://www.blm.gov/whb.