Pumpkin Bingo raises money for 4-H

It just takes a little spice to turn a pumpkin into pie, but Saturday Douglas County 4-H will spice up picking out an orange gourd with an old fashioned game of Bingo.

All sizes of pumpkins, including the jumbo variety will be available to win.

Sessions are 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville. Doors open an hour before the session begins.

The grand prize for a blackout is a $100 WalMart gift card.

Two game boards cost $1.

Corley Ranch and Joe Benigno's Tree Service are sponsoring the event, which benefits: Douglas County 4-H Youth Development Programs

Contact 4-H at (775) 782-9960.