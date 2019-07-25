Publishing error results in meeting delay

Due to an error on the part of The Record-Courier, a master plan item scheduled for the Aug. 1 county commissioners meeting identified as Resolution 2019R-039 was not timely noticed. The special meeting has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 6 to discuss the item.

The following item will be discussed at the special meeting:

For possible action. Discussion on Resolution Number 2019R-039 (ref. DP 19-0327), the 2019 update to the Douglas County Master Plan Future Land Use Maps, and other properly related matters. Following presentation from staff on updates to the Master Plan Future Land Use Maps, the Board of Commissioners will take public comment and deliberate. The Board of Commissioners may approve, approve with modifications, or deny the proposed resolution. (Tom Dallaire and Sam Booth 775-782-6210 or sbooth@douglasnv.us)

Also, it is anticipated that the development agreement with Park Ranch Holdings may be continued from the Aug. 1 meeting to on Aug. 6, so that the board may review and consider the two items together.

The agenda for the Aug. 6 meeting will be posted no later than Aug. 1.