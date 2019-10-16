Public Works hosts open house

Douglas County Public Works is hosting a community open house, 3:30-6 p.m., on Oct. 29 at the Public Works Building, 1120 Airport Road.

The event will include guided tours of the public works department and fleet services, information tables from county services, and free s’mores, kids goodie bags, and hot chocolate. Families are encouraged to attend and participate in our Touch a Truck area featuring various vehicles including emergency, fleet services, and the sheriff’s department MRAP. This is a kid-friendly event and everyone is welcome.

The open house is designed to demonstrate essential services, increase public awareness, and provide educational resources about what public works and other county services do to maintain every day quality of life in Douglas County.

“The mission of the open house is to provide a hands-on opportunity for the public to learn about what we do in the public works department and within the various divisions in it,” said public works Director Phil Ritger. “This free community event features interactive activities, information materials, and provides the public with a chance to ask questions and get to know us.”

Joining in this event will be demonstrations and displays from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Fork Fire, Douglas Disposal, Emergency Services, Douglas County Animal Shelter, Book Mobile, DART, and more.

For information, call 783-6480 or visit the Douglas County Facebook page. To learn more about the department, http://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/departments/public_works