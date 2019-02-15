Public invited to discuss new proposed parking near Heavenly Village

The City of South Lake Tahoe will hold a public meeting next week to discuss new proposed parking near Heavenly Village.

The proposal to the city would add 57 paid-parking spaces in the public right-of-way along Bellamy Court and Heavenly Village Way.

Adding the spaces would cost around $200,000 but would pay for themselves in approximately two years through parking fees, according to a city press release.

"The proposed parking expansion represents a cost-effective approach to make at least a small improvement in parking availability in the Heavenly Village area, and will eventually result in additional annual revenue for the city," said City Manager Frank Rush in the release.

The city says it has completed public outreach and has received no objections.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second floor meeting room of Grand Residences by Marriott located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way.