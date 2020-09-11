Public comment sought on conservation purchases

Horses graze on Van Sickle Ranch off Foothill south of Genoa.

Kurt Hildebrand

Public comment is being sought on two proposed conservation easements that would combine to preserve nearly 1,800 acres of agricultural land in Carson Valley.

“The BLM proposes to acquire two conservation easements of environmentally sensitive lands owned by Tieg Family Investments and Park Ranch Holdings,” said Acting Sierra Front Field Manager Kim Dow. “The conservation easements would consolidate federal management of other BLM-owned conservation easements and create a large unfragmented agricultural landscape that protects local wildlife, migratory bird habitat, natural floodplain function, groundwater recharge, wetlands, riparian areas, open space, and scenic and historic values.”

The Carson City District, Sierra Front Field Office has prepared the Van Sickle Station Ranch and Dangberg Home Ranch Conservation Easement Acquisitions Preliminary Environmental Assessment to analyze the direct, indirect, and cumulative effects of the acquisition of two conservation easements totaling approximately 1,792 acres. Public comments will be accepted through Sept. 22.

The BLM is also seeking public comment and input on this preliminary environmental assessment under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. This includes seeking information and identifying historic properties in or near the project area.

A copy of the preliminary environmental assessment is available on-line at: https://go.usa.gov/xGZrz Please send comments with the subject line Van Sickle Station Ranch and Dangberg Home Ranch Conservation Easement Acquisitions PEA to BLM, Sierra Front Field Office, Attn: Gerrit Buma, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, Nevada 89701, or by email to: gbuma@blm.gov.

Before including an address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal information, commenters should be aware that the entire comment — including your personal information — may be publicly available at any time. The BLM cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.

For more information, please contact Colleen Dingman at 775-885-6168, or by email at cjdingman@blm.gov.